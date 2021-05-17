Tell me your secrets, Gichigami.
I want to know what alchemy spins the summer sky
to gold and black magic nights.
Tell me of your love in gentle swells, then
from where comes the anger of rage against the shore?
Tell me of rain and wind and 28-foot waves
and I will tell how fear paralyzes.
Tell me of the ice roads that scar your face
in winter; of ice that glitters in treacherous beauty
glazing rock in dark places, luring both
timid and bold to cross frozen water and enter
the winter temples of the gods.
Yes, tell me of ice.
What sorcery turns your capricious scattering
of water and cold into glorious caverns?
Tell me of creation and the wizardry of crystal arctic air
locked in time, bannering earth’s mixed blessings
of danger and thrilling beauty.
Tell me of ice, Gichigami.
