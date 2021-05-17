Tell me your secrets, Gichigami.

I want to know what alchemy spins the summer sky

to gold and black magic nights.

Tell me of your love in gentle swells, then

from where comes the anger of rage against the shore?

Tell me of rain and wind and 28-foot waves

and I will tell how fear paralyzes.

Tell me of the ice roads that scar your face

in winter; of ice that glitters in treacherous beauty

glazing rock in dark places, luring both

timid and bold to cross frozen water and enter

the winter temples of the gods.

Yes, tell me of ice.

What sorcery turns your capricious scattering

of water and cold into glorious caverns?

Tell me of creation and the wizardry of crystal arctic air

locked in time, bannering earth’s mixed blessings

of danger and thrilling beauty.

Tell me of ice, Gichigami.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

