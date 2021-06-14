Sundown at the Shell is beginning its season for 2021.

The first concert will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, at the Veterans Memorial City Park band shell

The first concert is featuring Andy Nelson.

Sundown at the Shell is sponsored by Tipsy Tavern and the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Stop by for some great music and a root beer float.

Sundown at the Shell will host a concert this summer on July 2, July 16, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20.

