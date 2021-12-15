SPOONER– Jene Morey received the Intermezzo Musical Contributions Award during Intermezzo’s Advent Concert on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Part of the reason she won the award was clear during the concert: She accompanied a number of the performers on piano, and in fact she had to come around the piano bench to center stage to accept the award.
The Intermezzo Music Club was formed over 50 years ago to encourage the young folks in the local communities to pursue their musical passions and dreams.
“In order for them to do that, they need guidance, instruction and direction from their parents and teachers,” club member Mary Hemshrot said while presenting the award. “No matter what the instrument, our region has been blessed with talented and generous adults who share their knowledge, skills, and passions with our children and youth, and who significantly enrich the musical culture in our communities.”
To honor those adults who have done so much, 15 years ago the club established the Intermezzo Musical Contributions Award. This year that award went to Morey, who has “accompanied countless times over more than five decades because playing music has always been part of Jene Morey’s life.”
When she was a child, her mother, Clarice Morey, played organ at church and sang in the choir. Clarice also played piano at home, and her daughters would sing with her.
Jene started piano lessons in third grade from Phyllis Hoefler, a friend and classmate of her mother’s, and by junior high was playing for services at Salem Lutheran Church in Shell Lake.
In high school, Jene accompanied the choir and played for her friends at solo and ensemble events.
Jene went on to earn a double major in music education and business education in 1974 from Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
Shortly after that, she began teaching piano in Shell Lake and has done so ever since, having now had hundreds of piano students.
She continues to accompany students for solo and ensemble competitions, and also plays for funerals, weddings, and community and school choir events. Jene is a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church and serves as worship leader for Sunday services.
“She believes that learning how to play piano can help young people in other areas of their life, including math and art, and takes great pleasure in watching then grow musically,” Hemshrot said. “Jene, Intermezzo Music Club is proud to honor on you with this recognition award. Thank you for your many years of service to our community!”
