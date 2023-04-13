...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen
affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 515 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near
Mellen.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 11.9 feet, Water over State HWY 169. 1.25 miles
upstream from TYLW3 location.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Thursday was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.2 feet on 06/16/2018.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following
areas, Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas and Iron.
* WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding and ponding of water in low-lying and
poor drainage areas. River or stream levels are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1057 AM CDT, Spring snow melt will continue with above
normal temperatures into Saturday. A near record amount of
water stored in the snowpack will continue to be released.
This will cause rapid snowmelt runoff and lead to ponding of
water and quick rises on streams and rivers. Minor flooding
is expected in the advisory area.
- If you live in an area that has previously experienced spring
flooding impacts, expect to experience those problems again
this year.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
&&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Bad River near Odanah affecting Ashland County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 430 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Bad River near Odanah.
* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Several Roads including Miller Road,
Government Road and State Road may be flooded at this stage.
At 18.0 feet, Water approaches the level of Highway 2 near Odanah
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 17.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 07/04/1949.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Bad River at Odanah affecting Ashland County.
.Warm daytime temperatures along with low temperatures remaining
above freezing overnight will accelerate snow melt. River flows will
increase quickly and remain high for the next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 430 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Bad River at Odanah.
* WHEN...Until Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Water begins to flow onto US Highway 2 .35
Miles East of Government Road. Water floods Kakagon Slough
causing water to encroach on the Fish hatchery and homes on
Kakagon Rd. Water begins flooding the Pow wow grounds.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Thursday was 8.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
