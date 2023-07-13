Beach Bash, Thursday, July 13, 4 to 7 p.m., Shell Lake Memorial Park. Lakeland Family Resource Center will offer free food, music, prizes, activities and a castle-making contest.

Compost Troubleshooting, Thursday, July 13, 4 p.m., Shell Lake Public Library. Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will talk about composting challenges and how to overcome them.

  

