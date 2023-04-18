There’s More to the Story is National Library Week themeThe Rice Lake Public Library will be celebrating National Library Week April 23-29. This year’s theme is, There’s More to the Story.

The local celebration includes an art display with mini canvas creations and Peep dioramas that have been created by patrons over the past few weeks and brought back to enter in the art contest.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments