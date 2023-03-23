Cookbook Club, Thursday, March 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Spooner Memorial Library. This month’s theme is Foods of the United Kingdom. Grab a cookbook from the display and make a dish to share potluck-style.

Five-year anniversary celebration, Thursday, March 23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jack Link’s Aquatic & Activity Center, Minong. Free day with refreshments, raffle, open swim, fitness classes and tours.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments