Book Drive, Aug. 10-31, 5 p.m., CCF Bank, Spooner. Collecting books to benefit Lakeland Family Resource Center.

Learn to Weave on a Lap Loom, Thursday, Aug. 10, 5 p.m., Northwind Book & Fiber, Spooner. Explore frame loom weaving basics (postponed from last time due to storms).

  

