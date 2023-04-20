Spooner Area Blood Drive, Thursday, April 20, 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Spooner. Donate blood.

Food & Wine Tasting Benefit, Thursday, April 20, 5 to 8 p.m., Spooner Civic Center. Sponsored by the Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce and benefiting the Spooner Area Youth Hockey Association and Spooner Memorial Library.

