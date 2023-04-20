...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 6 to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks River at Stricker Bridge near Mellen affecting Ashland
and Iron Counties.
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant runoff will cause water levels in area
rivers to increase and flooding is expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Friday morning by 1115 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen.
* WHEN...From Friday morning to late Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall to 7.5 feet this afternoon. It
will then rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to 9.7 feet
early Saturday morning. It will fall below flood stage late
Saturday evening to 5.9 feet early Wednesday morning then
rise again.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.1 feet on 04/22/2014.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. Many
area road closures continue. High water conditions persist and any
additional precipitation could quickly result in a return to flood
conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. In Wisconsin,
Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and
Washburn.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows remain very high.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1218 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very
high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring in
the advisory area or impacts from previous flooding remain.
Northeast Minnesota is expected to receive snowfall while
northwest Wisconsin is expected to see rainfall. Expect
steady to falling river levels across the northern tier of
Minnesota. Rain and snowmelt will cause additional flooding
for northwest Wisconsin and areas of northeast Minnesota that
drain into the St. Croix River.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Spooner Area Blood Drive, Thursday, April 20, 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Spooner. Donate blood.
Food & Wine Tasting Benefit, Thursday, April 20, 5 to 8 p.m., Spooner Civic Center. Sponsored by the Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce and benefiting the Spooner Area Youth Hockey Association and Spooner Memorial Library.
