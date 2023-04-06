Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m., Jack Link’s Aquatic & Activity Center, Minong. Photos with the bunny.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8, 2 to 4 p.m., Klopp’s Fifth Avenue Bar, Shell Lake. The Shell Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting teams of two to four to hunt for eggs. Bring your own basket.

