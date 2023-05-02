...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to
Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
More information and resources about spring flooding is available at
www.weather.gov/duluth/spring-flooding.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon by 300 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen.
* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, State Highway 169 is likely impacted by
flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday was 9.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening to 8.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then rise
above flood stage late Thursday evening to 9.3 feet early
Saturday afternoon. It will fall below flood stage again late
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.1 feet on 04/22/2014.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu
Tyler Forks
Mellen 9.0 9.6 Mon 9 am CDT 9.0 8.8 9.0
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches, mainly across central Ashland County. Little if any
accumulation in Ashland and close to Lake Superior. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
County highways open to ATVs, trails access starts next week
ATV trail openings in Barron County this year means more access as most parts of county highways have been designated as ATV/UTV routes.
Barron County Board of Supervisors last June approved making county highways ATV/UTV trail routes, except in locations deemed hazardous. Year-round road routes are open and county highways have been signed and opened Monday. ATV trails are scheduled to open May 8, the Rice Lake Snow and Dirt Club announced.
