ATV trail openings in Barron County this year means more access as most parts of county highways have been designated as ATV/UTV routes.

Barron County Board of Supervisors last June approved making county highways ATV/UTV trail routes, except in locations deemed hazardous. Year-round road routes are open and county highways have been signed and opened Monday. ATV trails are scheduled to open May 8, the Rice Lake Snow and Dirt Club announced.

