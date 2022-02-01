The police dispatch center receives several hundred calls weekly. The small sampling below shows their diversity.
Monday, Jan. 24
10:32 a.m. Caller says her vehicle was recently recovered from a theft. She was going through items left in the truck and located a firearm she believes to be stolen. The serial number was scratched off. 27 7/8 St., New Auburn.
5:37 p.m. Caller reports an older blue sedan occupied by a female who appears to have hit a parked car. She does not appear injured. Short St. and Wilson Ave., Rice Lake.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
8:21 a.m. Train advises a school bus ran a stop sign in Cameron. Bus number unknown. Bus garage will be contacted.
8:28 a.m. Woman requests help getting her child to school. 8:38 a.m. Boy convinced to go to school today.
11:10 a.m. Man says while he was fishing on Red Cedar someone broke the window on his truck and took his wallet. He had some cash in it along with his driver’s license and a food share card. He has already contacted them and the card has been canceled. 29th Ave., Birchwood.
12:10 p.m. Caller says there are aluminum cans in the roadway at Highway SS and 25th Avenue and just south of Haugen. 12:28 p.m. Highway Department is on scene. 12:45 p.m. Most of the cans have been removed. A scrapper will be picking up the rest of the cans.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
3:06 p.m. Caller says a vehicle has been sitting at 5½ Avenue and 29th Street for over 1½ days. No one is around the vehicle and the keys are inside. Vehicle listed as stolen from Bloomer. Police Department wants it swabbed for evidence. 3:42 p.m. Registered owner en route to pick up vehicle. 4:05 p.m. Owners are on scene. New Auburn.
4:02 p.m. Caller says he put his sled through the ice under the bridge at Beaver Dam. He left the vehicle and is on shore. 4:22 p.m. Driver being given a ride to get dry clothes and shoes, and then they will return to the sled. He has a copy of his snowmobile safety certificate. Cumberland.
5:07 p.m. ER reports 12-year-old boy was bitten in the face by a dog. Victim is currently in the ER with his father. Royal Crest Dr., Rice Lake.
Thursday, Jan. 27
8:47 a.m. Caller says he had two packages delivered to the wrong address. He went to the address and got his packages. He wanted it logged. 24½ Ave., Cumberland.
7:32 p.m. Insulation and construction material are all over the road. 8:03 p.m. Some insulation pieces are covering both lanes. Doesn’t appear to be any wood or anything to harm vehicles. Highway SS & 1/4 Ave., New Auburn.
Friday, Jan. 28
12:11 p.m. Caller says her car was stolen from a store parking lot. When she went out for her lunch break she noticed it was gone. She believes that a man from whom she was in the process of buying the car took it. After he signed the title he backed out of the sale. She says she talked with him and he admitted to taking the car. She would like to meet an officer at the parking lot. Rice Lake.
Saturday, Jan. 29
12:03 p.m. Man stopped at the Sheriff’s Department and requested to speak to a deputy referencing his roommate. The man says the roommate is a hoarder and he wants him and his belongings out of his residence. A Deputy will give him a call. 12:19 p.m. Man is moving roommate’s property out of the apartment into the garage. Spoke to both parties and advised them it is a civil matter. 21⅜ St., Rice Lake.
Sunday, Jan. 30
2:40 p.m. Man says paperwork at his residence has been stolen. Mortgage and titles are missing. He is in the lobby to report the incident. 28th St., New Auburn.
