10/1
Officer on patrol reports coming upon a drunken man stumbling along Third Avenue in Washburn; officer reports man given courtesy ride to a local hotel.
Caller from Iron River reports light fixtures ripped from the ceiling of a home on Range Line Road, $10,000 of baseball cards and a rocking chair burned in a fire pit and a plant from a funeral stolen.
Caller reports seeing one woman hand another woman a baggie without saying a word outside a store in Red Cliff.
Caller reports vehicles parked in a BART bus stop at the Bayfield Rec Center.
Caller reports a truck hit while parked along Rittenhouse Avenue in Bayfield.
Caller reports a man causing trouble at the villa in Red Cliff; officer on scene reports one man in custody on warrant charges.
Caller reports a car on fire along Old Highway K in Russel.
Caller from Bayfield reports someone parked on his property along Rittenhouse Avenue without permission.
Caller reports hitting a deer along Highway 63 near Mason.
Caller reports an ATV crash with one person injured along Pine Creek Road in Pilsen; medic crews on scene report one person deceased in crash.
Caller from Red Cliff reports a vehicle stopped in front of her house and took photos of it.
Officer on patrol reports one man in custody on unspecified charges after stopping to check on a truck stopped along Highway 2 in Iron River.
Officer on patrol reports coming upon a one-car crash along Highway in Eileen; officer reports one woman in custody on unspecified charges.
10/2
Caller reports a vehicle speeding and swerving all over Highway 2 in Eileen; officer on scene reports vehicle located and no violations observed.
Caller reports a vehicle illegally parked in a handicapped spot on Manypenny Avenue in Bayfield.
Caller from a business in Bayfield reports someone parked in the business lot on Rittenhouse Avenue after being told not to.
Caller from Oulu reports he was talked into sending photos of himself on social media and now is being blackmailed by the recipient who wants cash to destroy the photos.
Caller from Iron River reports her landlord is taking photos of her and her dog.
Caller from Bayfield reports her vehicle stolen from Washington Avenue; officer on scene reports vehicle located and all is well.
Caller reports a vehicle passed her at 90 mph on Highway 77 in Mellen; officer on scene reports vehicle located and stopped.
Officer on patrol reports one man in custody on unspecified charges along Cherryville Road in Barksdale.
Caller from a business along Highway 13 in Red Cliff reports a man came stumbling out of the woods yelling and swearing; officer on scene reports one man in custody for probation violation.
Caller from Red Cliff reports someone hacked into her WiFi service and is using it illegally.
Caller from a business along Rittenhouse Avenue in Bayfield reports a man causing a disturbance over parking in front of the business; officer on scene reports man gone upon arrival.
Caller reports a crosswalk sign on Manypenny Avenue in Bayfield is positioned in a way that makes it hard for trucks to turn; officer on scene reports sign moved.
Caller reports a man in dark clothing walking at night along Washington Avenue in Bayfield; officer on scene unable to locate.
Caller from a tavern in Bayfield reports a tip bucket full of cash stolen from a musician playing at the bar.
Officer on patrol reports one person in custody on unspecified charges at a tavern in Bayfield.
Caller from a casino in Red Cliff reports a disorderly guest causing a disturbance at the front entrance; officer on scene reports guest stopped while driving on Highway 13.
Caller from Red Cliff reports her boyfriend assaulted her and then ran into the woods near her home on Little Sand Bay Road; officers on scene unable to locate suspect.
10/3
Caller reports a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near Cable.
Caller from Red Cliff reports named party broke a window and tried to get into her home on New Housing Road.
Caller reports several buckets that say “toxic” on them and a battery pack with wires running into the water are sitting by the bridge on Easy Altamont Road in Lincoln; officer on scene reports river is being treated for sea lampreys and all is well.
Caller from Iron River reports a neighbor’s dog barking for an hour on Bohn Street; officer on scene reports hearing only birds making music, crickets chirping, leaves rustling and everything appears to be at peace.
Officer on patrol reports one man in custody on warrants and other charges after a traffic stop involving a man pretending to be someone else along Highway 2 in Eileen.
Caller reports an SUV passing illegally and speeding along Highway 2 in Mason.
Caller reports her SUV stolen from her home on Bayfield Street in Washburn; officer on scene reports vehicle was towed because it had invalid license plates.
Caller from Iron River reports a truck with a horse trailer blocking his driveway on Highway H.
Caller reports a pallet full of rough-cut lumber stolen from property along Bloom Road in Russel.
Caller reports a van swerving all over the road along Highway 13 in Washburn.
Caller reports four kids playing in the road along Highway C near Washburn; officer on scene unable to locate.
Caller reports a car weaving in traffic on Bayfield Street in Washburn; officer on scene reports vehicle stopped and elderly driver says he was just being careful in heavy traffic.
Caller reports a drunken man on the deck of Pier Plaza in Bayfield.
Caller reports hitting a deer along Pease Road in Barnes.
Caller from Iron River reports someone threw black paint or something similar all over her home on Main Street.
Caller reports gunshots going off along Lost Creek in Bell and thinks it is duck hunters shooting after hours.
10/4
Caller reports someone chased him out of a store in Washburn and punched his car after the caller confronted a group about not wearing masks in the store.
Caller reports someone tried to steal the catalytic converter from his truck parked on Deep Lake Road in Hughes.
Caller from Iron River reports a neighbor on Patterman Street constantly harassed her and other neighbors.
Caller reports two dogs digging holes in the yard of his home on Altamont Road in Lincoln; officer on scene reports dogs’ owner located and warned.
Caller reports a truck drove through the stop sign at the construction site on Highway M near Cable.
Caller reports a distant relative has been staying on her property along Highway C near Washburn and refuses to leave; officer on scene reports relatives packing up and leaving.
Caller from Port Wing reports two sheep killed and several others injured by dogs running loose along Evergreen Road.
Caller from a casino in Red Cliff requests an officer removed named party from the property; officer on scene reports party gone upon arrival.
10/5
Caller reports an injured deer along George Lake Road in Barnes; officer on scene unable to locate deer.
Caller reports coming upon a crashed SUV in the woods along Forest Road 206 near Cable.
Caller reports dogs chased him while he was riding his bike on Carlson Road in Eileen.
Officer on patrol reports coming upon a stray dog along Highway 13 in Barksdale; animal control alerted.
Caller reports a cabin along Long Lake Road in Iron River broken into.
Caller reports a dog running loose in traffic on Highway M near Cable.
Officer on patrol reports warning three high school students on the playground at the elementary school in Washburn that the playground is closed after hours and trespassers will be cited.
10/6
Caller reports named party is at a cabin along Highway 13 in Washburn and is shooting up drugs.
Officer on patrol reports coming upon a vehicle that crashed into a power pole along Highway H near Iron River and power lines down on the road; utility crews alerted.
Caller reports a cow loose along Highway 63 in Mason.
Caller from Iron River reports his home on Franklin Street broken into.
Caller reports that he is trapped inside a shirt with a stuck zipper at his home on Main Street in Iron River; officer on scene reports man set free.
Caller reports a car all over the road along Highway 63 in Grand View.
Caller reports a minor two-car crash along Highway M near Cable.
Caller reports an injured wolf along Highway Y in Barnes; officer on scene reports wolf dispatched.
Caller from a convenience store in Washburn reports a customer causing a disturbance in the store; officer on scene reports suspect gone upon arrival.
Caller reports a motorcycle crash along Highway C near Washburn.
Caller from Red Cliff reports named party violated a restraining order by talking to her in an apartment building’s community room.
Caller reports his brothers are trying to sell his hunting shack without his permission in Barnes.
Caller reports a vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar in front of a tavern in Drummond; officer on scene reports one person injured and claims he crashed while being chased by cows.
Caller reports the neighbor’s dogs on Wannebo Road near Washburn have been barking all night again.
Caller reports named party attacked him and broke his phone in a home on Harley Hagstrom Road in Kelly; officer on scene reports suspect located in Ashland and taken into custody on unspecified charges.
Caller reports her 15-year-old son won’t listen to her and won’t come inside on a school night.
