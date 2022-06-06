Alan Leo Roettger, age 66, of Barron, passed away due to complications from Covid on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.  

He was born October 31, 1955 to William and Beverly (Froehner) Roettger in Stillwater, MN.  He eventually settled in the Barron area.  On May 19, 2001, he married Wendy Thompson.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments