August 26, 1953 — June 9, 2021
James Ronald “Jim” Klecan Sr., 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence in Spooner.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1953, in Chicago, the son of Fred and Maryanne (Erazmus) Klecan. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a machinist for the former Machtronic in Minong. He was also a cook for several restaurants in the Northwoods. Jim enjoyed woodworking, cooking, fishing, metal detecting and reading, especially cookbooks. He also enjoyed a good movie. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Jonathan (Sara) Klecan of Hayward, James (Angela) Klecan Jr. of Donavon, Illinois, and Heather (Sara) Klecan of Spooner; his grandchildren, Sierra (Cole), Emma, Avah, Bailey, Aspen, Harper, Caleb, Braden, Noah, David and CeAnn; his great-grandchildren, Percy, Charlotte and Aspen Lynn; his sister-in-law, Jackie Klecan of Arizona; and his nephews, Chris, Jeff and Will.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Klecan.
A committal services will military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
