Two days after the area was at risk of severe weather, the cautions are out again.
But this time the risk is much more elevated, with a 45% chance of damaging winds, up to 75 mph or even higher, and a 30% chance of hail, up to 2.75 inches in diameter.
"Isolated" to "scattered" severe storms were predicted for the region on Monday, July 26. The storms that did cause damage kept to the north, sparing the local region.
The prediction on Wednesday is for "widespread" severe storms. On the weather map, that shows as a red cell surrounded by radiating rings of areas where fewer storms are expected.
The storms would be coming from the northwest, and depending on the weather source, the storms could hit the local area late this afternoon or early evening.
Some weather sites are saying the conditions could spawn derechos, the kind of sustained, long-distance storms whose straight-line winds can cause significant damage and uprooted trees.
