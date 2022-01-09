Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Gusty winds to 25 knots will continue. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&