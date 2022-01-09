I love the heartiness of my Nort’woods brothers and sisters.
That came to mind this week as we’ve been hit by snowstorm and sub-zero weather and I recall my return home last February when we had a streak of temperatures nearing 40 below.
Staying temporarily at the Steakhouse and Lodge, I trudged from my room to the restaurant assuming I’d be the only one out on such a night. But I found myself with about 40 others having a nice dinner in the middle of the week.
What, after all, makes someone hungrier than temperatures that can break your face?
People warmed up with a cocktail and then regained equilibrium with a decent steak or pasta.
I know in my previous two cities in southern Indiana and North Carolina, cold temperatures shut down the towns. Folks laid away food for such times whereas I, a son of the Northwoods, wandered town seeking out a decent pho. Vietnamese soup is best served in a means to fight off the cold.
Here, we add some layers of clothing and head out. Or, if you’re like me, you don’t add clothing when you’re just doing some quick errands, understanding you’ll be cold for a short time and then warm up quickly.
Some guy stopped me at the grocery store the other day while I loaded my car with purchases. I had on a windbreaker.
“What? Not cold enough for ya?” he said.
“It’s all in your head,” I joked.
“Yeah,” he said. “Until your fingers freeze and fall off.”
He had a point there.
I liked driving down Hayward’s Main Street to find a parking spot so I could watch the Packers-Vikings game with fellow enthusiasts. No spots to be had until my third drive around the block. I’d seen people earlier in the day shopping, almost dawdling down the street without a fear of body parts breaking off.
When I stopped at Nick’s Family Restaurant in Spooner for lunch Monday, the parking lot was packed. The special was pork with mashed potatoes and gravy. That lunch in and of itself constitutes at least one layer of clothing.
The temperatures this week reminded me of an old Garrison Keillor story from “Prairie Home Companion.” An old classmate had returned to Lake Wobegon for a class reunion. He had moved to Hawaii after graduating and never came back until attending one of those gatherings that end in a zero or five digit. He listened to the weather on the radio where the meteorologist warned about staying outside more than 20 minutes. “Why,” the visitor wondered, “would you choose to live in a place where the weather can kill you?”
Good question, although one might wonder the same of places with wild fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and earthquakes.
When in North Carolina, a couple of hurricanes blew through. I did not care for them. For a while, my city of Burlington was “in the cone,” a term for the direction of the storm. Doug, the dog in the movie “Up,” came to me. I do not like the cone.
Another time, we received 10 inches of snow — an avalanche in the South. Unlike my colleagues, I didn’t stock up on anything because a McDonald’s, Arby’s and Waffle House all were within a four-block range.
But they closed. For a week.
I was astonished the McDonald’s was closed because I used to be a manager at the store in Chippewa Falls. We once stayed open during a 24-inch snowfall. More a sign of the apocalyptic weather was the closure of the Waffle House. There’s a southern measurement of the damage to an area based on how long the restaurant remained closed after an event.
That was the week I lived on food from vending machines at the newspaper. Oh, sodium, my illicit love.
In other places, I’ve been through whiteouts from lake-effect snow. One winter in Valparaiso, Indiana, it snowed every day. In another whiteout while driving from Erie, Pennsylvania, back home to Oil City, the snow was so heavy I could not see the front of my hood. So I drove about 10 mph first to the left until I heard the rumble strip and then slightly to the right for the other rumble strip.
I would call it white-knuckle driving but it was more like a gentle-sob driving.
Every place has its extreme weather but here we seem pretty pragmatic. It snows, we plow. It freezes, add another layer. It heats up, grab a six pack and head to the water.
For that matter, we’ll grab a sixer when it freezes as well.
We are adaptable that way.
Rich Jackson is the editor and general manager of the Sawyer County Record. He can be reached at (715) 718-6445 or at rjackson@sawyercountyrecord.net
