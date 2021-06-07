Over the past six years, Mayo Clinic Health System has awarded nearly $1 million in grant money to nonprofit organizations in Northwest Wisconsin to improve the health of communities in the region.
"Core to our mission as a nonprofit health care provider is reinvesting in the health of our communities," said Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of the Northwest Wisconsin Region. "While improving the health of the populations we serve is core to our work at Mayo Clinic Health System, we also are keenly aware we cannot do it alone, which is why supporting other community organizations is crucial.”
New or existing programs in Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties were invited to apply.
Recipients recently named to receive grant money from Barron County are:
Barron County and Eau Claire County Restorative Justice Programs: Cognitive Behavior Intervention and Substance Abuse Intervention programs, $10,000.
Substance abuse, anti-social cognition and anti-social behavior are the most common criminogenic needs in rural communities. These restorative justice programs provide early intervention and prevention to keep communities safe and healthy.
Ruby's Pantry ― Cameron: Healthy Meal Initiative, $10,000.
This initiative will allow the pantry to purchase additional pallets of protein, giving guests healthier and more sustainable food options.
The Salvation Army Barron County: The Family House Transitional Living Facility and Homeless Shelter, $25,000.
This shelter will expand services and family units for homeless people and families in Barron County. Services at the facility will include alcohol and other drug abuse counseling; mental health assessments that address transportation, housing and employment needs; and case management.
The next grant application process will open in January.
