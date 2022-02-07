Josette Schmidt, 69, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away in her sleep on the brisk morning of February 4, 2022. She was surrounded by members of her family.
She is survived by her five children: Lisa (and Michael) Ramsey of Rice Lake, WI, John Edwards of Eau Claire, WI, Michele (and Brian) Potvin of Cameron, WI, Jes Kennen of Rice Lake, WI, and Renee (and Dereck) Nelson of Rice Lake, WI.
She was blessed with many grandchildren, including those welcomed into the family through marriage, partnership, and just plain lasting love.
She leaves behind two sisters: Edith Gauthier of Barron, WI, and Ivette (and Rick Bomback) Hecimovich, of Altoona, WI, as well as four brothers: Thomas Gauthier of Rockford, IL, Albert (and Beverly) Gauthier of Bruce, WI, Roger (and Patty) Gauthier of Rice Lake, WI, and Randy (and Gabrielle) Gauthier of Bruce, WI.
Josette is predeceased by her second husband Eugene “Red” Schmidt, who passed away in 2018, and her first husband and the father of her five children, LaVerne Edwards, who recently passed in 2021. She is also preceded in death by her parents Edward Carl and Madeleine Marie (nee Demelenne) Gauthier, as well as two of her brothers Edward, Jr (and Brenda) Gauthier and Rick Gauthier.
Josette was a long-term survivor of breast cancer with metastasis being treated in recent years.
She loved crafting and working with her hands, but probably not as much as she loved to collect crafting supplies. Quilting, crocheting, paper crafts, hot glue, plastic canvas, and craft paints, each her specialty at one time or another. She loved baking, making boxes and boxes of cookies every holiday season to give to each kid, grandkid, and others.
Above all, she loved being surrounded by her family and friends. She (and her feisty conversation topics) usually ended up being the hotspot of whatever gathering she was a part of.
We, the family, would like to deeply thank the staff and residents of Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake, WI, for your care, attention, affection, and friendships you bestowed upon our mom while she was with you and in your care. She made many heartfelt friendships there.
We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Marshfield Medical Center for your tender and professional care of our mom within the last hours of her life.
And not least of all, thank you to Appleyard’s Home for Funerals for facilitating the Life Celebration of our mother today, and our father just a few short months ago.
Mom, Josette, Josie - we love you, and we will miss you dearly.
A celebration of her life will be held from noon-2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
