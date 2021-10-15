Following guidelines
SHELL LAKE– Recommendations that that the Washburn County Health Department makes are based on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidance, according to Washburn County Health Officer Cheri Nickell,.
Specifically, that refers to the “Guidelines for the Prevention, Investigation, and Control of COVID-19 Outbreaks in K-12 Schools in Wisconsin” toolkit which is found on DPH’s COVID-19 page, dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/schools.htm.
“First and foremost,” Nickell said in response to a Spooner Advocate email asking about setting guidelines, “we recommend schools have a universal masking policy, because if they did, very few classroom contacts would need to be excluded (bottom of page 16 of the toolkit).
“Otherwise, the quarantine standard has not changed; if you were within 6 feet of someone with COVID for a cumulative time of 15 minutes in a day, you are considered a close contact. This means that even though you appear healthy, or got a negative test, you could still develop COVID at any point within the 14 days.
“You are infectious and capable of giving covid to others two days BEFORE you get symptoms, which answers the ‘Why are you excluding healthy kids?’ question,” Nickell said.
