The state Department of Health Services is updating data displayed on the COVID-19 Summary Data page.
The new Wisconsin COVID-19 Summary Statistics dashboard will continue to report COVID-19 cases and deaths, with an emphasis on seven-day averages, and will now also display vaccination rates and disease activity so Wisconsinites can continue to stay informed about the state of the pandemic. The summary dashboard will include the following metrics as seven-day averages:
- New confirmed cases;
- New probable cases;
- Percent positive by test;
- New deaths.
Displaying data as seven-day averages helps smooth out trends over time that may fluctuate day-to-day based on when data is reported. COVID-19 data will now only be updated Monday through Friday.
“DHS is committed to providing the most up-to-date and relevant COVID-19 metrics to assist local and tribal health departments, local decision makers, and individuals make informed choices within their communities,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.
