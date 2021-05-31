Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN IRON... SOUTHEASTERN ASHLAND...PRICE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES... At 353 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Winchester, to 8 miles northwest of Willow Lake, to 9 miles west of Hawkins, and moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph, half inch diameter hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Price, southeastern Iron, southeastern Sawyer and southeastern Ashland Counties, including the following locations... Connors Lake, Butternut Lake, Pike Lake, Cranberry Lake, Kennan, Long Lake, Manitowish, Wilson Lake Near Phillips, Musser Lake and Fisher Lake. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.