...BAND OF HEAVY SNOW OVER FAR NORTHERN WISCONSIN...
A band of heavy snow will move eastward across Bayfield, Ashland,
and Iron counties late this morning and early this afternoon.
Expect visibility to drop to less than one-quarter mile for up to
half an hour as the band passes. Affected locations will see
rapidly changing weather and road conditions. Quick snow
accumulation of up to half an inch is possible.
Some locations affected through 130 PM include Bayfield,
Washburn, Grand View, Cable, Ashland, Mellen, Glidden, Gurney,
Hurley, and Mercer. This includes portions of Highways 2, 63, and
51, and Wisconsin Highways 13, 77, and 169.
If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving
conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.
Anyone who doubts that secrecy in government breeds poor public policy should take a look at the Business Court Pilot Project launched by our Wisconsin Supreme Court.
For the last five years, the project has granted large commercial interests outsized influence over our court system’s handling of their cases, exactly as intended. The business court pilot debuted in 2017 in Waukesha County and the 8th judicial district (encompassing Brown, Marinette, Kewaunee, Oconto, Door, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties). It was expanded to other districts and, in a surprise move, to Dane County in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.