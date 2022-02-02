After contractors have started bidding on a second Sawyer County courthouse and the county is approaching Moody’s to acquire $8 million-plus bond for that second courtroom, with building to begin this spring and completion set for 2023, the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Tribal Governing Board Chair Louis Taylor has said in a tribal newspaper article (see related story “LCO tribe begins process of retrocession from Public Law 280,” by Joe Morey) the tribe’s pursuit of retrocession, returning to federal authority, could eliminate the need for the second courtroom.
The tribe has directed its attorney general’s office to pursue retrocession from Public Law 280, a move that would place the tribe in federal jurisdiction outside the state’s authority. It would result in “. . . full implementation of tribal and federal law on tribal lands,” according to the article.
One result of retrocession, the article states, is that the Tribe would be required to “provide law enforcement, courts, probation/parole, public defender services to the community with the tribal jurisdiction.”
Later in the article, Morey writes about how “. . . the topic of a second courtroom or larger jail have been discussed at the county level and Taylor said the Tribe’s retrocession would eliminate that problem by bringing tribal members and anyone else who breaks tribal law into our own court and jail system.”
Taylor added a comment for this article: “Retrocession is about providing these services within our jurisdictional boundary, which is something tribal council members have been looking into since the 1990s. This means that our tribal membership will still be answerable to the county when our tribal members violate laws off reservation and will have to go through the county system. We remain a part of Sawyer County and will continue to work on building a good working relationship.”
Sawyer County Chairman Tweed Shuman who is also a member of the LCO TGB is also quoted in the article as saying: “Our tribal members have experienced increased recidivism mainly due to the many years of disproportionate incarceration rates that our people have endured,” and “This only adds to the historical trauma that our people have dealt with for decades. To better care for our people, these are some of the reasons why we are looking at retrocession and exercising our sovereignty.”
Tweed, who voted on approving the second county courtroom, makes no mention in the article of a second county courthouse on the cusp of being constructed this spring.
The Record contacted Shuman and to ask him to comment on possible implications of retrocession on the county’s second courthouse that is well beyond the concept stage. The second courtroom was pursued to alleviate the high demand of felony cases on the one and only circuit court judge in the county.
In a 13-2 vote, the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 18, 2021 approved the initial bonding of $8 million dollars to finance construction of a second courtroom and other court-related facilities. The second courtroom is to be built on Fifth Street between the existing courtroom and the sheriff’s office. The county acquired and will vacate a portion of the street for the courtroom.
As a condition from the state to add a second courtroom with a second circuit county judge, Sawyer County must have that second facility ready for operation by May 31, 2023.
