Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
The month of January has sure been a cold one. It looks like we might have a break in the weather and we will be able to spend a little more time outside of the shacks exploring. I take advantage of these warm ups to fish new areas, and even completely different lakes that I have never been to before. We are blessed to have many different lakes around here that offer a variety of fishing. Nearing the end of January, fish are definitely a little slower, but they are in very predictable locations.
The open water basin bite for crappie and bluegill is in full swing. Depending on the lake, the gills are being targeted during the day while crappies have been active that last hour of daylight. The first hour or so of darkness has been solid to catch them with minnows and then it seems so slow down into the evening hours. During the full moon period, I was using dark colors to get crappies at night, and that now has switched to more of a glow pattern in the clear lakes. I have been getting some mixture of crappie and gills on stained water lakes with my hot color being pink and yellow.
The walleye bite has been very slow so I have switched my tip-up fishing to chasing pike. Targeting the mouths of bays has been the best areas, with the occasional pike coming in the deep water basin. I am getting more flags and fish in the shallow area, but the quality fish are coming out deep.
Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
