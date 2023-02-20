...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
11 to 16 inches, except 15 to 20 inches for northern Bayfield
county possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this morning
to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Ben Anderson of the Wisconsin Windigo with the puck behind the net during a game against the Minnesota Wilderness on Feb. 18, 2023.
Cole Mickel of the Wisconsin Windigo slaps a one-timer for the game winning goal just seconds before the end of the overtime period against the Minnesota Wilderness on Feb. 18, 2023. The weekend sweep moved the Windigo into first place in the NAHAL Midwest Division standings.
Ben Anderson of the Wisconsin Windigo with the puck behind the net during a game against the Minnesota Wilderness on Feb. 18, 2023.
Submitted photo
Luke Levandowski of the Wisconsin Windigo shoots while Will Schumacher (3) awaits the rebound during a game against the Minnesota Wilderness on Feb. 18, 2023.
Submitted photo
Cole Mickel of the Wisconsin Windigo slaps a one-timer for the game winning goal just seconds before the end of the overtime period against the Minnesota Wilderness on Feb. 18, 2023. The weekend sweep moved the Windigo into first place in the NAHAL Midwest Division standings.
Eagle River, Wis. — In the most anticipated series in their young history, the Wisconsin Windigo swept the Midwest Division leading Minnesota Wilderness in a two-game series at the Dome in Eagle River on Feb. 17-18. The Windigo are playing their first season in Eagle River Tier 2 Junior A hockey in the North American Hockey League.
Minnesota held a 1-point standings lead coming into the weekend series. The showdown did not disappoint large crowds of Windigo fans, as they swept the visitors by the scores of 3-0 on Friday and 6-5 in dramatic overtime fashion on Saturday.
