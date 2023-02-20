Eagle River, Wis. — In the most anticipated series in their young history, the Wisconsin Windigo swept the Midwest Division leading Minnesota Wilderness in a two-game series at the Dome in Eagle River on Feb. 17-18. The Windigo are playing their first season in Eagle River Tier 2 Junior A hockey in the North American Hockey League.

Minnesota held a 1-point standings lead coming into the weekend series. The showdown did not disappoint large crowds of Windigo fans, as they swept the visitors by the scores of 3-0 on Friday and 6-5 in dramatic overtime fashion on Saturday.

