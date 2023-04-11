Skywarn "Storm Spotter" Training offered

Barron County is offering two sessions of a Skywarn "Storm Spotter" training on April 26 in the auditorium of the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron. The afternoon session is offered from 2-4 p.m., and the evening session runs from 6-8 p.m.

