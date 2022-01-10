Lanny H. Penzkover, 70, of rural Birchwood passed away at home January 3, 2022.  He was born in Rice Lake on October 24, 1951 to Harold and Mae (Holly) Penzkover and lived in the area throughout his life.  

He is survived by his brother: Gary (Debbie) Penzkover; nephews: Joseph Penzkover of Cameron, Derek (Emily) Penzkover of Sarona, and Drew Penzkover of Luck; many cousins and other family members.  He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Mae Penzkover; and brother: Dayle Penzkover.

Funeral Services will be at the Skinner Funeral Home-Rice Lake at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 with visitation one hour before the service.  

