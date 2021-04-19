James Maki, 83, of the town of Evergreen, died at his home in the company of his family on Friday, April 16, 2021.
James Larry Maki was born on February 15, 1938, in Superior to Emil and Mayme (Maijola) Maki. James moved to Houston, Texas, to run a tire supply company that he would eventually own and re-name it Maki Supply (no … they didn’t sell tires). In 2004, he retired and moved back to Spooner where he met Marcia (Carlson) Hunter, who he would join in marriage on January 28, 2006, at the Church of the Nazarene in Spooner.
James was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and served on the Church Board for many years. The couple would winter in Texas for 15 years until health conditions forced them to sell their home there and remain in Wisconsin year around.
Until recently, James was an avid gardener, loved yard work and growing flowers. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his not so little dog, Winston.
James was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and will be remembered as a funny man of a kind and loving nature.
James is survived by his wife of 15 years, Marcia of Spooner; children, Brenda (Al) Uotinen of Superior, Tim (Leah) Maki of Superior, Joe (Cheryl) Maki of Rice Lake, Sara (Allan) Long of Lake Jackson, Texas, Dennis (Michelle) Root of Friendswood, Texas, Rick (Rick) Carlson of Spooner, Heather Haremza of Spooner, Amanda Smith and David Grandadam of Cameron, and Josh (Lauren) Hunter of Turtle Lake; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
James is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, William and Melvin Maki.
A Celebration of James’ life will be held on Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m., at the Church of the Nazarene on Hwy. 253 just outside of Spooner with Pastor Clifford Larrabee officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be at a later date at the Nemadji Cemetery in Superior.
Online memories and or condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
