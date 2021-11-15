Edward E. Goss, age 82, of Abbotsford and formerly of Dallas, WI entered into eternal life on October 13th, 2021 at Bedrock Healthcare in Abbotsford. He was born April 16th, 1939 to George and Margie (Blair) Goss at Lackawanna, NY. Ed’s childhood and teenage years were extremely difficult. He was separated from his family and placed in Sparta’s children’s home and various work farms. Ed received his education through life. He worked various jobs throughout his life as a roustabout for various carnival shows, a hired hand, a logger and lastly for the Rice Lake Chronotype which he was so proud to be a part of. Ed enjoyed many activities but the ones he was most passionate about were working on his truck, bowling with friends and family and fishing with Pete on Lake Dubay. He also enjoyed telling stories of years gone by and spending time with his family after being reunited with them after 63 years. Ed was a kind, fun loving man and had a way of touching people’s hearts. He will be deeply missed by his family.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, sisters; June Goss and Mary Louise Kaminsky and an infant brother, James Robert Vaughn. He is survived by his sister, Arietta Walloch; brothers, Percy and Raymond Vaughn; niece, Michelle Novitski (Pete Hilman), as well as many more grand nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Ed planned at a later date. His family would like to thank the staff at Bedrock Healthcare for their wonderful care of Ed while he was a resident there. Arrangements were with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.