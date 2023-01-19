MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding snowmobilers to operate safely as current warming trends thin ice across the state and make certain areas extremely unsafe.

“With these unusually mild temps and International Snowmobile Safety Week Jan. 14-22, we urge snowmobilers to be extra careful when driving on ice,” said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle administrator. “Remember that no ice is ever completely safe, and that even areas that seem thick and covered with snow may be hiding patches of black ice that could break apart under the weight of the machine and riders.”

