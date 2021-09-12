TREGO– A new arch bridge is in place on the Wild Rivers Trail over Hwy. 53, eliminating the need for the detour of recreational traffic on the trail over the past three months.
It opened on Friday, Sept. 3, just in time for the holiday weekend.
Next up is closing the Lakeside Road bridge over the Namekagon River and removing the curvy-columned cement structure.
The work is being done in conjunction with the construction of the Hwy. 53 interchange in Trego, a two-year, $17.7 million project that began this spring.
The project includes several components:
> Reconstructing Hwy. 53 from Mackey Road to existing Hwy. 63.
> Relocating Hwy. 63 to closely follow the existing Wild Rivers State Trail.
> Constructing a new grade-separated interchange connecting Hwy. 53 with realigned Hwy. 63.
Lakeside Road bridge
The Lakeside Road bridge was slated to be removed long before the Hwy. 53 reconfiguration in Trego.
“In late 2014/early 2015 I got word that the town of Trego had requested WisDOT Local Road funding for the removal of the Lakeside Road bridge,” said Beth Cunningham, project manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, based out of Spooner.
The program gives funding to local municipalities for road or bridge construction projects.
“The bridge was getting to a point where it would need some significant work to remain structurally sound, so the town evaluated the necessity of the bridge and felt that the structure wouldn’t actually be needed,” Cunningham said.
The Department of Transportation decided the time was not right for its removal.
“As the project manage on the newly assigned Trego Interchange project, I started thinking about the ramifications to the Trego interchange project if the bridge was actually removed in advance of our construction,” Cunningham said. “In order to facilitate ATV/snowmobile movements during the construction of the interchange, we actually needed the Lakeside Road bridge to still be in place so we could detour the ATVs and/or snowmobiles during the construction of the new highway.
“We ultimately decided that the Lakeside Road bridge needed to stay in a bit longer than the town was planning on – bridge removal could have occurred as early as 2016,” she said.
In March 2015 the town agreed to let the DOT handle the removal, which included extensive coordination, publicity, and environmental considerations.
“The bridge has been reviewed from a historical perspective, and it has been determined by an independent historian that the bridge is not of ‘historic significance,’ and there are no problems with removing the structure over the river,” Cunningham said. “The National Park Service also supports the removal of the bridge.”
Progress made
So far this year, a new west frontage road from Mackey Road to Cty. Hwy. E was constructed as part of the Hwy. 53 interchange and realignment project, along with turn lanes along Hwy. 53 at existing intersections, including Mackey, O’Brien, and Ross roads.
In early September, construction of a cul-de-sac on Lakeside Road north of the Namekagon River is planned, as is the closure of the intersection of Hwy. 63 and Lakeside Road. Access to Lakeside Road will be via Ross Road.
From mid-November to March 2022, Hwy. 53 will open back up to two lanes in each direction, with the traffic signals at the Hwy. 53 and Hwy. 63 intersection remaining in operation.
Construction of the entire project is scheduled for completion next fall. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress, the Department of Transportation said.
More information
Information regarding this project can be found at:
> wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/us53trego/default.aspx
