A 42-year-old man whose name has been withheld by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office was killed Saturday in a snowmobile crash near Cable.

DNR Warden Robin Miller said the man was one of a group of snowmobile riders on Trail 15 near Telemark Road. She said the man failed to negotiate a curve in the trail and struck several trees.

