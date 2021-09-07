A Couderay area resident, Douglas Brian Baker, 47, was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday, Sept. 5, on Highway NN north of the junction of Highway N in the town of Couderay.
Sheriff Doug Mrotek reported that the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 2:26 a.m. Sunday of a single vehicle crash on Hwy. NN. Sawyer County deputies responded to the scene, assisted by Sawyer County emergency medical services, the Wisconsin DNR and the LCO, Couderay and Bass Lake fire departments.
Initial indications are that Baker was southbound in a black 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck when he apparently lost control of the vehicle. The truck entered the ditch line, struck a driveway and came to rest in a wooded area.
Baker, the lone occupant and operator of the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries from the crash.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and Sawyer County coroner’s office.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8, for Douglas B. Baker at the New Post Community Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.