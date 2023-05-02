Alley work

Workers tear up concrete on the alley on Tuesday to the east of Main Street and north of Messenger Street. Alleys are slated to be repaved by May 19 before reconstruction begins for the Main Street Reconstruction Project.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

The city hosted its third public information meeting on April 26, just days before work began on the alleys to prepare Main Street for reconstruction between Evans and Water streets over the months to come.

Private utility work had been performed over the past weeks in the alleys, but were not part of the reconstruction project.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments