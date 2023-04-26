The Level 6 Kipsters gymnastics team from Deutsch’s Gymnastics Training Center in Rice Lake placed first at the Badger State Games in Marshfield on April 15-16.

With a score of 111 the Level 6 team took the top spot out of nine teams. Ella Weimert of Rice Lake, Livia Jefferies of Barron and Alex Anderson of Shell Lake each scored the highest all-around total for their division. Weimert had a 36.6 as the highest score for age 6C, while Jefferies scored 37.6 for first place in age 6B. At 6A, Anderson scored 36.15 to win that age group. Jefferies also won the vault (9.35), bars (9.3), beam (9.4) and floor (9.55). Weimert had the top vault (9.2) and bars (8.9), and Anderson won the beam (9.25).

