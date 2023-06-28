Eight members of the Big Fish Ladies Nine Hole League enjoyed golfing the beautiful back nine on June 21.  Proxy winners were Karen Berg, with the longest first putt on #11, and Mary Quinn, with the closest chip on #17.  Kym Kirk had a big day with a chip-in on #10 and a birdie on #14. New members are always welcome.  For more information contact Paula at fulton.paula@gmail.com.

The game for the June 23 Lakeview Golf and Pizza Friday Morning Ladies’ Golf League was Reversing the Middle Scores.  Carol Himle took first place.  Mary Jo Gromacki, Jean Maki, Carmen Moeller and Kathy Manders tied for second.  Louise Henk and Jean Purtell tied for third.  Louise Henk took home the putting honors for the day. 

  

