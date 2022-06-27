Neil Frederick “Neil Jr” Gagner, 72, of Rice Lake died June 19, 2022, at Lotts Landing camping with his family. He was born October 27, 1949, in Rice Lake, WI to Neil Peter and Donna Evergreen (Strangeway) Gagner. Neil graduated from high school in 1968. He was married on February 22, 1969, to the love of his life, Vivian Hogeboom. Neil worked many different jobs, including being a Professional Bser. He never started a job that he could not finish. He took pride in the work that he did, and of the sons he helped raise. Neil enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, golfing, and drinking beer with his friends. He was known to often say, “No one gets out of here alive” with a big grin on his face. He loved goofing around, sharing tall tales, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife: Vivian; sons: David (Jenn) Gagner and Lloyd (Lisa) Gagner; grandchildren: Justin (Alexis) Radle, James Radle, Jade (Dusty) Roatch, Zach Vought, Beau Via, and Zeanna Via; great grandchildren: Shelby, Nickolas, Xavior, Susan, Carter, Michael, and Iris; siblings: Ronnie, Mike, Diane, Larry, Steve, Barbara, Vickie, and Bruce; step-mother: Alvina Gagner; step-sisters: Sue Woods, Carmen Seever, and Darlene Seever; step-brother: Darrin Seever; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Mary Ann, Janet, and Bob; parents, Neil Sr. And Donna. A Celebration of Life will be from 1 - 4 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake, with a time of family sharing at 2:30 PM. Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.