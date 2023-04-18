A dozen 4-Hers from the Prairie Hustlers club of the Cameron area are carrying on a bluebird nesting box tradition this spring along the Tuscobia Trail north of Rice Lake.

On a wintry day in early April and a summery day last week, the 4-Hers cleaned out existing bluebird boxes along the state hiking trail and put up their newly-constructed boxes as part of a club project in conjunction with the Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Age Trail.

