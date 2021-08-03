We have been having a busy summer this time around. After a few weeks of wondering how serious this season’s flow of visitors would be, we were treated to good numbers. The downtown blocks of Bayfield have been busy, and for shopkeepers and restauranteurs that is a good thing. But we never know. We hear about the new variant of the COVID virus said to be amidst us, and rumors are circulating of all sorts of things – but we shall see. For now we stay the course.
Word has it that the good people at the local school are busy as beavers, preparing for the expected return of staff and students. A granddaughter in Arizona reports she is back in the classroom, teaching about 30 or so middle-school kids. After a year of nearly all-virtual instruction, they are eager to be back to the old manner of holding school. We hope it all goes well for them.
We switch on the television now and then just to check-in with the Olympics, and are struck by the empty amphitheaters. After last season’s cardboard cutouts in the seats at our country’s major league baseball stadia, we should be accustomed to such a sad scene, but those empty seats in Japan are still strange. What must it be like for those athletes to compete before empty arenas? Are there echoes in those spacious places? Well, our strange times continue.
One consolation might be that in only a few weeks fall will be here. After all, isn’t it still true that time and tide wait for no one? Sometimes our world might seem to be nearly topsy-turvy, but when we head into August in northern Wisconsin, it means that summer is-pretty much-on its last lap. It used to be that in only a few weeks, school bells would be ringing, a sure sign that summer was quickly coming to an end.
The good folks out along Bayfield’s Fruit Loop seem to be smiling, even though this spring a late freeze knocked out most of their strawberry crop. That was a sad event, especially for this writer. I am partial to real, locally grown strawberries, the kind that are red all the way through. Enough of those giant berries that are like apples – red on the outside but once you are past the skin it is white the rest of the way.
Raspberries came in on time, and some are still producing. Unfortunately, not many local growers mess with domestic blackberries but from my regular outings with my four-legged friends I think our local wild blackberries might be fine. They only now are beginning to turn so it will be a while. What about currants? Our crop should be good. Have you ever had a currant pie?
The few local fruit purveyors that ship in out-of-state peaches brought us a fine crop this year – I can attest to their tastiness from last week’s purchase. A small crop of local peaches is grown in our area, and they are delicious. There are not many, but they are around. You just have to do some sleuthing.
Apples are still a way off, but we must keep alert. Sometimes, with an early fall those wonderful early varieties – the Transparents and Maiden Blushes for instance – can surprise a person with their early arrivals.
That leaves blueberries. These beauties began ripening about a week or 10 days ago. I have been treated to them and can report they are up to their usual high standards. My serving came poured over a few generous scoops of Tetzners’ fabled vanilla ice cream – yes – and I was very pleased. Blueberries should be in abundance this year, COVID variant or not.
Well. It is reassuring to have a nice flow of visitors returning to our region, and all that fruit arriving on time is heartening. Climate change is another thing. We had some pretty serious heat earlier this summer, and it doesn’t look like it will end anytime soon. (Thank goodness for air conditioning.) We hope those visitors are enjoying themselves, and that our apple (and grape) crops will be good ones. We work hard to help these things happen – and let’s face it, our economy is connected to them.
Summer, with its outdoor events and all else involved, has been a good one, at least so far. We will stay the course – keep on keeping on. Soon it will be September, and that means the cool-down will be arriving. Our fine firewood purveyors have been working hard, and in only a few short weeks we should notice their crews making those early fall deliveries. Time and tide are still on schedule – at least it seems they are – so we should be pleased.
We really are heading into the home stretch. And in a few weeks – if not sooner – the school buses will be making their rounds. There have been some bumps and bruises, but all seems right in our world.
Howard Paap is a writer and former poet laureate of Bayfield, where he lives with his wife and dogs.
