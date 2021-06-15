On June 10, 2021, Josephine Caroline (Zappa) Ricci, surrounded by her family, entered into the presence of Jesus, and joined all who were waiting for her.
Josephine, “Jo,” as most called her, was born on February 5, 1929, the second of four children born to James and Christy Zappa. Jo’s childhood years were spent between her paternal grandparents’ small farm and her own parents’ farm. All of those years, she was surrounded by her close-knit Italian family. And oh, the stories Jo would tell of those gatherings and all the neighborhood good times shared.
Jo completed 8th grade at Lincoln School, but was denied the opportunity to attend high school “in town.” She had some natural skills in hairstyling and drawing, but both gifts were not an option for her either as she was called upon to begin work to assist with the family needs. Jo’s first job was at the Hough Shade Box Factory, where many lifelong friendships began. In her later years, she did resume her interest in drawing, gifting her family with her art.
One of Jo’s young adult pastimes was dancing at the local community hall. One such night, Florence(Ricci) Capra introduced her brother, Fred, to Jo, and love blossomed. On August 7, 1948, a lifelong marriage began, and the couple shortly thereafter purchased a farm on County Trunk G less than a mile from Jo’s childhood home. Jo lived in this home for the next 70 years until 2019.
Between 1950 and 1964, Jo’s family grew with the addition of three sons and a daughter. Jo’s life in those years was centered around her husband, her children, her church, their farm, and her garden. She did not obtain her driver’s license until after her last child was born, but she surely could manage the necessary tractor expertise demanded for farm living.
Once she obtained her license, she delved into various part-time cleaning and cooking positions, including, for at least 50 years, one day weekly, shaping cavatill and ravioli at the Bona Casa in Cumberland. Another income source was her “egg money” secured in a little green container in the kitchen cupboard.
Being a lifelong member of St. Anthony Abbot Catholic Church in rural Cumberland, she was deeply involved in her women’s circle, served as a Eucharistic minister, cleaned the priest’s living quarters, and eventually receiving the honor of the Pax Christi award. Her prayer books, Bible, and devotional readings had long been part of her daily faith practice.
Jo greatly loved her family, and she showered them with not only her presence but her many food gifts. Her garden was her artist’s palette. For many years it was at least a half-acre in size. It produced abundant quantities of tomatoes, Italian peppers, raspberries, rhubarb, and zucchini which Jo generously shared with so many. She was passionate about her raspberry bushes and meticulously cleaned them every spring to ensure productive growth. Jo then made buckets of raspberry jam of which every child, grandchild, and guest would receive when they visited. Of course, no one ever left Jo’s house without jam or a loaf of bread--zucchini, pumpkin, or banana.
In January 2019, Jo relocated, after 70 years on the farm and the last 29 being alone without her beloved husband, Fred, to Our House Senior Care in Eau Claire, WI. With that relocation, God richly blessed Jo with a dear friend, Virginia. From day one till Jo’s last day, the two of them were inseparable, so devoted to one another, communicating in their own special way, they shared their everyday together. Truly God’s gift!
Jo was much loved by the staff at Our House. She always greeted each of them with a smile, a grasped hand, or a kind word. We, her family, so appreciated their devotion and care. Moments Hospice also provided tremendous comfort to Jo in the last months of her life.
As Jo was the last of her generation in her family, her legacy of faith, family, and love is transferred to her three sons, David (Mary A.)Ricci, and Greg (Elaine) Ricci, of Cumberland, and Doug (Mary B.) Ricci, of Menomonee Falls, and daughter, Diane (John) Bryant, of Chippewa Falls, her 10 grandchildren: Gina, Alia, Joanna, Aaron, Amanda, Rachel, Sarah, Beth, Daniel, and Dominic, along with her 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred, brother, Charles J. Zappa, and two sisters, Cecelia Donatell, and Mary Jane in infancy.
A celebration Mass of Jo’s life was held, Tuesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Father Tom Thompson officiating. Visitation began at 9:30 until the time of service. Committal was followed at St Anthony Cemetery.
“In truth, a family is what you make it. It is made strong, not by the number of heads counted at the dinner table, but by the rituals you help family members create, by the memories you share, by the commitment of time, caring, and love.” - Marge Kennedy.
