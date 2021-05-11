Legacy Solar Co-op recently announced the launch of its Northwoods Solar Group Buy, in collaboration with Carlson Electric. This program offers homeowners, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in 17 counties in the Northwoods easy access to affordable solar. It also gives participants the easy button through a recent financing option with greenpenny, a virtual and carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow.
This opportunity is being offered in 17 counties, including Barron.
The Northwoods Solar Group Buy program offers:
- Education on the benefits of solar and how the Solar Group Buy works
- Support for participants during the evaluation process
- Discounted prices from pre-approved and vetted local vendors
- Financing at competitive rates
Join the next Northwoods Solar Group Buy informational webinar: “Solar for Your Northwoods Home” on May 18 at 7 p.m. or join the mailing list to be notified as future webinars are scheduled.
Communities that offer Solar Group Buy programs to their residents see many long-term benefits, including increased property values and a way to promote and support their sustainability goals. Last year LSC’s first Group Buy added over 118 kilowatts (kW) of renewable energy to Dane County communities. Since 2014, it has helped customers in Wisconsin add over 3,500 kW of solar.
For participants, the cost savings for installing solar through the group buy are in addition to the extended 26% Federal Tax Incentive and Focus on Energy and other utility rebates. And new this year, Legacy Solar Co-op expects to see the number of program participants grow dramatically because of a financing options available with greenpenny.
“Usually, folks are on their own when installing and financing a solar project,” states greenpenny Vice President Jason MacDuff. “Participating in Legacy Solar Co-op’s program makes it easier to gain the benefits of renewable energy generation.”
Founded in 1977 by Dale and Karen Carlson, Carlson Electric is a family business that serves the Hayward, WI and surrounding areas with five-star electrical and solar energy services.
Legacy Solar Co-op’s mission is to expand the use of solar in Wisconsin. The Northwoods Solar Group Buy is just one of the ways the co-op helps Wisconsin residents achieve reliable, affordable, renewable energy.
To register for upcoming webinars or to learn more, visit the Northwoods Solar Group Buy page or contact Peter Fiala at 608-443-7820.
