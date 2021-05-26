In 1921 a Scottish immigrant from Chicago offered $600 to a squatter renting former logging cabins to tourists.
One hundred years later on Saturday, May 15, several gathered at that former logging camp the edge of Lost Land Lake in the Town of Spider Lake for the centennial anniversary celebration of Northland Lodge. Julie Fox, northwestern regional tourism specialist with Wisconsin Department of Tourism, presented a commendation plaque from the Office of the Governor and Department of Tourism.
Warren Nelson, the founder of Big Top Chautauqua, and his band performed an original work for the event appropriately titled “A song for Northland Lodge:”
“1921 a man named David Young
Packed up his Model T.
Went fishing in northern Wisconsin
Met a man named Jake Christy
Renting cabins to fishermen
At the site of an old logging camp
In Wisconsin’s piney woods
On the shores of a Northland lake.”
Dick Thearin, present owner and grandson of David Young, thanked the crowd for appearing and offered a few words.
“I think the whole secret for our existence is we’ve never been open during winter time and we get a few months of respite in the winter and that’s important because in the spring you greet your customer with a smile and you are anxious to see them, and you welcome them as family.”
He said the other secret was “to love people and pull together as a family and we certainly have that here.”
Around the grounds of the lodge there were history placards recalling how the resort evolved over 10 decades from a few cabins to 22 and each cabin’s history was celebrated with its own placard.
Since 2017, Thearin has been researching and writing the history of the lodge, starting with the logging era of the late 1800s. He recounted how Christy had taken over an abandoned logging cabin that included a paymaster and other cabins and then later met his grandfather.
“My grandfather had heard how pristine the fishing was on Lost Land Lake and lo and behold he found Jake Christy,” Thearin said. “Jake was living in an old cabin. It was a small, one-bedroom with a stable right behind it and a couple of cabins he was renting.”
Young stayed at the former logging camp and became friends with Christy. Then Christy heard from his son, who was in the midst of the Alaskan Klondike gold rush and Christy wanted to join his son but didn’t have any money.
Young suggested to Christy that he gain squatter rights on the property because he had lived there nearly 20 years and Young would buy the deed for $600.
During the winters of 1922-25, Young hired carpenters and loggers to build additional cabins with nearby cedar trees. A year after Christy had sold his deed and had failed to find his son or any gold, he returned from Alaska and became the caretaker for the resort.
Thearin’s parents, Howard and Dorothea, were married in 1932 and he was born in 1935. The family spent winters in Chicago and then later Florida and downtown Hayward.
During the probation years, Thearin’s mother told him a story about his parents being out on the lake when a thunderstorm came up and the only shelter was a cabin on the opposite side of the lake, a lodge owned by a mayor of Chicago, who was known to associate with gangsters.
“And so they went to the clubhouse but they were reluctant to take them in, but then they relented,” he said. “The guys were sitting around in their underwear with guns leaning up against the walls, and then they were told to leave as soon as the rain relented.”
Thearin remembers the “War Years,” World War II, as being slow for resorts because gas and tires were being rationed, making it a burden to travel from urban areas.
“And of course you have the Model A’s and Model T’s back then,” he said of the vehicles. “It was an arduous trip from Chicago over a dirt road. The roads were not paved and the road coming to the resort was even worse.”
Thearin said he has never missed a summer at the lodge, even as he pursued his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and even a Ph.D. (which he didn’t finish) on his way to becoming a teacher, and later he married a fellow teacher, Ramona.
More recent history Thearin has documented includes the following:
“1953 – private phone service.”
“ 1956 – electric refrigerators replaced ice boxes.”
“1959 – gas heaters replaced wood stoves.”
“1962 – road paved with blacktop from resort to Highway 77.”
“1973 – first summer with sing-a-longs.”
In 1982, Thearin retired from teaching, and he and Ramona lived full-time at the lodge, where the couple ramped up the summer’s sing-alongs.
“The first part is kind of for the kids, kids stuff,” he said of the sing-alongs, “and then we get into more adult songs.”
Not only do people sing but they play instruments such as clarinets, violins and guitars and use homemade items, what he calls “fun musical instruments” such as “gut buckets, stump fiddles. And washboards.”
In December 2010, Ramona passed. During the May 15 event many recalled how she enjoyed the sing-a-longs and spending time with guests.
More recent notable events Thearin has noted include: “2004 – air conditioning installed in lodge; 2015 – built new cabin; 2018 – pole barn built for seven pontoons and six rigs; 2018-21 – more air conditioning units installed.”
There’s so much history at the lodge that at the May 15 event guests were given historical maps showing the 100-year progression of the former logging camp to the 22-cabin resort.
Many toured the resort and read the many placards and were amazed at all the improvements made over the years and managed to keep a simple Northwoods charm of another era.
“I tell you, as a lifestyle, it’s been a lot of work,” Thearin said. “I don’t think anybody has worked any harder than I have through my life, but it’s such a healthy work life.”
