"Hayward's new Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library received rave reviews from a large and enthusiastic crowd which celebrated the facility's grand opening last Saturday.
"After the flag-raising and speeches, library Director Molly Lank-Jones cut a ribbon in the entryway to officially open the new facility. Then, 16-year-old Elizabeth Schleeter was the first patron through the doorway. Her wheelchair was guided by her older sister Amy. Elizabeth was asked to be the first patron to enter the new facility because she was unable to use the Carnegie Library, which wasn't accessible. Several other individuals in wheelchairs followed, highlighting the accessibility of the new facility to those with physical disabilities."
—Wednesday, June 6, 2007 Sawyer County Record
