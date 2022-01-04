A Rice Lake man was bound over for trial after Judge James C. Babler found probable cause in two separate cases filed in Barron County Circuit Court.
Adam M. Swartz, 35, was charged on Dec. 14 with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and fleeing an officer after police say he refused to stop his vehicle — later found in a ditch — in two separate attempts on the night of Dec. 10-11. A misdemeanor charge of resisting of obstructing an officer and two felony bail jumping charges are included.
And in another case filed on Sept. 16, Swartz faces a felony charge of taking a vehicle without consent and a misdemeanor count of theft of movable property. The defendant had failed to appear in court on the charges on Nov. 24, and the judge had issued a warrant for his arrest.
If convicted of possession of meth, Swartz faces a fine up to $10,000, imprisonment up to 3½ years, or both. Attempting to flee or elude an officer carries a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment up to 3½ years, or both upon conviction.
Swartz is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on the charges of taking a vehicle without consent and a misdemeanor count of theft of movable property on April 15.
The charges of possession of methamphetamine and fleeing an officer will be addressed in an arraignment on April 29.
