A 63-year-old school bus driver for the Hayward district was arrested Thursday on several charges following an investigation of abuse on his school bus, police said.
The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department and Hayward Police Department said Michael Kavanagh, faces charges of:
• Sexual assault of child under the age of 12
• Repeated sexual assault of the same child
• Sexual assault of a child by school staff
Kavanagh is a school bus driver for the Hayward School District.
Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Interviewed Kavanagh and took him into custody following reports of sexual abuse occurring on Kavanagh’s bus, No. 28. Kavanagh was transported to and booked into the Sawyer County Jail.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department at 715-634-8350.
