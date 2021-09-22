95 years ago
Sept. 23, 1926: During the electrical storm Friday afternoon, Edward Thies, 17-year old son of Carl Thies of Phipps, was struck by lightning. He was discovered by A.R. Schmidt and Anton Grey staggering about a field nearly naked. He was in a stupor when found and was hurried to the hospital here where he received treatment. He is able to be about again.
The lake shore property of Sawyer County is now eagerly sought by investors and summer home owners as the outcome of this section being properly advertised. This week we receive the announcement of a sale of 500 acres of land located between Lost Land Lake and Teal Lake to John Schneider and Margaret Schneider, his mother of Milwaukee. The tract sold will be used for club purposes.
75 years ago
Sept. 19, 1946: Tuberculin skin testing will be given to the Hayward high school students next Thursday. This is being done prior to the chest X-ray bus which comes October 23rd from the W.A.T.A. A positive skin test does not mean a person has tuberculosis. An X-ray of the chest is the best means of determining whether or not one has pulmonary tuberculosis. The tuberculin test is often used to screen out those who do not need an X-ray, particularly when large groups are being examined.
As this community prepared to “Remember Dick Bong” during September 12-20, dates of a statewide campaign on behalf of the Richard Bong Memorial Foundation, Norman LaPole of Poplar, Wis., president of the Foundation and member of the board of trustees, reviewed the aims and purposes of the Living Memorial to Wisconsin’s native son who became America’s all-time Ace of Aces.
60 years ago
Sept. 7, 1961: Hayward Community Schools students will start their 1961-62 school year tomorrow. It is anticipated that approximately 1,500 students will attend the system this year, upwards of 1,000 in grades 1 through 8 and about 500 in the high school itself. The new buildings are expected to be ready. These new facilities are expected to give the needed elbow room and add much to the atmosphere of learning.
Three Juveniles on parole from the State Boys School at Waukesha are being held in the Sawyer County jail for the theft of three bicycles from the home of Warren Ogren. On a tip to Officer Glynn Olson the three were apprehended. Olson got a statement from one of the boys and where the bikes were hidden. Their paroles have been revoked for violation and they will be returned to Waukesha.
50 years ago
Sept. 23, 1971: At a special meeting of the Hayward Board of Education Monday night in the school library, it was decided to go ahead with a sixth attempt to construct and equip a new elementary school.
A special advertising campaign, designed to remind residents of the Hayward Area to support home-town firms and encourage shoppers to buy locally, was announced this week by Quentin Johnson, Executive Vice-president of The Peoples National Bank. In announcing the campaign, Mr. Johnson said, “In these days of high-powered automobiles and fast highways it is all too easy for us to spend the money we have earned here in the Hayward Area in neighboring towns or cities. In reality when the citizens of the Hayward Area spend their money with local merchants they are helping themselves by making our area a better and more desirable place in which to live.”
40 years ago
Sept. 16, 1981: Changing traffic patterns in the City of Hayward, due primarily to the new high school building’s location, drew the action of the Hayward City Council Monday in establishing several new regulatory signs to eliminate what it termed “hazardous intersections” posed by the new patterns.
The search is continuing this week in Sawyer County and elsewhere throughout the state for a man suspected to be Brian Hussong, 31, who escaped Friday, Aug. 28 from the custody of the Fox Lake Correctional Institution, where he was serving a life sentence for first degree murder. Mary Conrad, Sheboygan, was arraigned before Judge Alvin L. Kelsey in Sawyer County Circuit Court and was found guilty of aiding a felon, for her alleged part in assisting who is thought to be Hussong elude local and county law enforcement officials on August 30.
