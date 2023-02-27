Evers wants extended bar hours for GOP conventionMADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants bars to stay open until 4 a.m. next year during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. CBS 58 reported Monday that a provision in Evers’ budget would allow bars in 14 counties surrounding Milwaukee to extend their hours to accommodate convention-goers. The gathering is expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees. Currently, Wisconsin restaurants and bars can stay open until 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on weekends. Evers’ idea will need the approval of the Republican-controlled Legislature to become law. The Wisconsin Tavern League said it is working on a similar plan to Evers’.

Work for anti-abortion group issue in Wis. court raceMADISON — The Republican-backed candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court provided legal advice to one of the state’s leading anti-abortion groups, work that Wisconsin Right to Life hasn’t detailed but is now being used against Dan Kelly. The high-stakes race will determine majority control of the court and likely the fate of abortion access in the state. Kelly is endorsed by the state’s three top anti-abortion groups, including Wisconsin Right to Life. Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz is attacking Kelly on abortion in her latest ad. It includes reference to a 2016 letter from the head of Wisconsin Right to Life saying that Kelly provided “great counsel” to the group.

— Associated Press

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments