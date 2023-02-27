...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du
Flambeau Band, the Red Cliff Band and the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Evers wants extended bar hours for GOP conventionMADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants bars to stay open until 4 a.m. next year during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. CBS 58 reported Monday that a provision in Evers’ budget would allow bars in 14 counties surrounding Milwaukee to extend their hours to accommodate convention-goers. The gathering is expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees. Currently, Wisconsin restaurants and bars can stay open until 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on weekends. Evers’ idea will need the approval of the Republican-controlled Legislature to become law. The Wisconsin Tavern League said it is working on a similar plan to Evers’.
Work for anti-abortion group issue in Wis. court raceMADISON — The Republican-backed candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court provided legal advice to one of the state’s leading anti-abortion groups, work that Wisconsin Right to Life hasn’t detailed but is now being used against Dan Kelly. The high-stakes race will determine majority control of the court and likely the fate of abortion access in the state. Kelly is endorsed by the state’s three top anti-abortion groups, including Wisconsin Right to Life. Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz is attacking Kelly on abortion in her latest ad. It includes reference to a 2016 letter from the head of Wisconsin Right to Life saying that Kelly provided “great counsel” to the group.
