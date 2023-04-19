Sally Bair

After Christ’s death and resurrection, Rome proclaimed it a crime punishable by death to be a Christian. This necessitated meeting and worshiping in secret and it caused many false rumors, such as cannibalism, against Christians. Consequently, some learned believers wrote letters in defense of their faith. History records that a Roman pagan once challenged a Christian, Octavius, about his faith in Christ. The inspiring debate included some of the same challenges the Christian church faces today.

The Romans worshiped a variety of gods, including the sun, moon and stars. But Octavius debated, “Man is different from the wild beasts … who are always looking down at the earth … for their food. But man stands erect. His face is turned toward heaven. For this reason, we recognize, feel, and imitate God. No person has the right or reason to be ignorant of the celestial glory that’s imprinted on our eyes and senses. It’s wrong to seek on earth what can only be found on high.”

