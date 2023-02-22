...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 9 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, higher amounts
closer to Lake Superior. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph,
mainly mid to late afternoon.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The blizzard conditions are most likely
within 10 miles of the Lake Superior shoreline. This area
includes portions of Wisconsin Highways 13, 112, 118, and
portions of US Highways 2 and 63 near Ashland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Rice Lake boys hockey team had things turning in their favor with a strong second period heading into the final 17 minutes. But a few opportunities didn't go its way and Rice Lake wasn't able to score the equalizer before an empty net goal lifted Amery to a 3-1 win in Tuesday's Division 2 sectional final in Amery.
"It was a good game, definitely better than the first go-round this season against them," Rice Lake coach Josh Engel said. "There was a moment there where our boys thought they could win the game. I’m very proud of them for the way they finished."
