Rice Lake boys hockey at Amery 2-21-23

Owen Storberg takes a shot with a defender closing in on him during Rice Lake's playoff game at Amery on Feb. 21.

The Rice Lake boys hockey team had things turning in their favor with a strong second period heading into the final 17 minutes. But a few opportunities didn't go its way and Rice Lake wasn't able to score the equalizer before an empty net goal lifted Amery to a 3-1 win in Tuesday's Division 2 sectional final in Amery.

"It was a good game, definitely better than the first go-round this season against them," Rice Lake coach Josh Engel said. "There was a moment there where our boys thought they could win the game. I’m very proud of them for the way they finished."

Paul Sirek weaves through the Amery defense.

