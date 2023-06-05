An Illinois man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to two felony charges related to alleged threats against a law enforcement officer.

Michael A. McDermott, 31, was charged with two felonies — threat to a law enforcement officer and discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker — and two misdemeanors of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct on April 19 in Barron County Circuit Court. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments